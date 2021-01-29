Chemical peels: Follow these dos and don’ts for healthy skin

We all want our skin to look good. As a result, many opt for skincare treatments and procedures like chemical peels to correct fine lines, fight acne and pigmentation. Chemical peels are known to be effective in improving the skin’s appearance as the chemical solution used helps get rid of old skin, making the face look smoother and less wrinkled.

If you want to know more about the treatment, here are some important dos and don’ts from dermatologist Niketa Sonavane.

Before the chemical peel session

*Stop using active serums such as AHA, BHA or retinol two days before your skin peeling session.

*Make sure your skin doesn’t have dry patches.

After a session

*Use a moisturiser every few hours to ensure maximum skin hydration.

*Use sunscreen every four hours or ask your dermatologist about oral sunscreen tablets.

*Do not pull or pick the skin that is shedding, apply moisturiser instead.

*Restart serums with active ingredients only after your skin feels completely normal. Usually, 3-7 days depending on the type of peel.

*Avoid home remedies and salon procedures for 1-2 weeks depending on the depth of the peel.

Here’s what to keep in mind

“Within a week or two, a thick layer of dead skin peels off and is replaced by healthy, new skin,” said Dr Sonavane.

