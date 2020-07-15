Samantha Akkineni makes chemical-free cleaner at home; here’s how

For those making an effort to lead a sustainable life, the need of the is to switch to eco-friendly things in as many situations as possible. If you too are planning to go green, we suggest you begin with bioenzyme which is an environment-friendly and completely organic cleaner that has gained increased popularity in the recent times. Joining the green bandwagon is actor Samantha Akkineni who recently shed light on bioenzymes, and why they matter and how you can easily make them in your home compound.
Check out the actor’s post below:
Today was fun learning about bio enzymes from my friend @greenfeetcleanfeet 💚 What is a Bioenzyme ? Bioenzymes are natural organic cleaners made from fermenting citrus peels . They can be used as floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners, glass cleaners, for dishwashing, laundry etc .. Bioenzymes contain good bacteria which breakdown stains and grime from a multitude of household surfaces. Why Bioenzymes ? Bioenzymes are natural cleaners and can keep your house free from the nasty and toxic chemical cleaners. Also they are great going down your drain.. Apparently 1 litre of bioenzyme can decontaminate 1000 litres of water.. so you help your environment too. How to make your own Bioenzyme ? ▶️3 parts fruits peels or 300 grams ▶️1 part jaggery or 100grams ▶️10 parts water or 1litre ▶️1 part yeast (yeast here refers to a previous batch of bioenzyme which helps speed up the fermentation process from 3 months to 1 month). Mix everything in an airtight screw-on lid plastic container and store in a dark corner in your kitchen The first 10 days, the container needs to be opened every day for a few seconds Post that every alternate day should suffice At the end of 3 months/1 month, strain the contents and squeeze out all the extra goodness. The pulp that is left after straining can be blended and used as a concentrated cleaner for tough stains.. It can also be used as a starter for a new batch of bioenzyme. The liquid we have post straining is ready to be used.. Voila 💚 #bioenzyme #naturalcleaner #ecofriendly #sustainable #toxinfreeliving #cleanwaterways
What is a bioenzyme?
Bioenzyme is a natural organic cleaner made from fermenting citrus peels. It can be used as a floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, glass cleaner, for dishwashing, and also laundry. Bioenzyme contains good bacteria which breakdown stains and grime from a multitude of household surfaces.
Why is bioenzyme good?
Bioenzymes are natural cleaners and can keep your house free from the nasty and toxic chemical cleaners. “Also, they are great going down your drain. Apparently one litre of bioenzyme can decontaminate 1000 litres of water, so you help your environment too,” said Samantha.
DIY bioenzyme, anyone?
Ingredients
3 parts fruits peels or 300 grams
1 part jaggery or 100grams
10 parts water or 1 litre
1 part yeast (yeast here refers to a previous batch of bioenzyme which helps speed up the fermentation process from 3 to 1 month).
Method
*Mix everything and put it in an airtight screw-on lid plastic container. Store in a dark corner in your kitchen.
*You need to open the container everyday for a few second for the first 10 days. After that every alternate day should suffice.
*At the end of 3 months/1 month, strain the contents and squeeze out all the extra goodness.
Pro tips
*The pulp that is left after straining can be blended and used as a concentrated cleaner for tough stains.
*It can also be used as a starter for a new batch of bioenzyme.
