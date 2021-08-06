How ‘desi’ are you? Take this culinary test to find out

There are some distinct behavioural traits that are common to people living in the country, and in the subcontinent. These include bargaining for coriander and green chillies (dhaniya and mirch) when buying vegetables, and getting rebuked by your mother for not filling up the empty water bottles, among other things.

As if to make us all nostalgic and to make us realise how desi we truly are, chef Kunal Kapur prepared a score card comprising 10 scenarios wherein we may have behaved like the quintessential Indians we are.

Ten points for each of these criteria; let us see how much you score!

1. Ten points if you got free coriander from the vegetable vendor.

2. Ten points if you filled up water bottles, because your mother asked you to.

3. Ten points if you washed the utensils because someone else cooked for you.

4. Ten points if you closely watched the boiling milk, fearing it will spill over.

5. Ten points if you chopped the vegetables after getting inspired by a cooking show.

6. Ten points if you had tea and chapati for snacks.

7. Ten points if you devoured a whole bar of chocolate all by yourself.

8. Ten points if you broke a glass bottle, and then blamed someone else for it.

9. Ten points if you attended someone’s birthday party only for the cake and samosa.

10. Ten points if you reused plastic and glass bottled for storing food in them.

What is your score?

