Five international makeup artists you need to follow on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most accessible platforms to learn new skills or know about the newest fads when it comes to beauty. And chances are if you are a beauty aficionado, you may have heard of at least these three artists we will mention below. Even if you haven’t, make sure you bookmark this article so that you can turn to the same whenever you want to create head-turning looks or get your hands on some tips offered by the best makeup artists in the industry which will last you a lifetime! Read on.

Mary Phillips

With a million followers on Instagram, Phillips has worked with the who’s who of the industry. Whether it is Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner, the makeup artist has weaved her magic on the most well-known celebrities. While she frequently shares her makeup looks, turn to Phillips if you want to know about skincare or her reviews on the latest products in the industry.

Ariel

You will often sport Ariel in Kylie Jenner’s video — a close friend of hers — and he’s also known to work with the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. If you are someone who loves the soft glam look, Ariel will instantly come to your rescue.

Hung Vanngo

You name the celeb and he has wielded his brush on them– whether it is Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid or Emrata. The New York-based makeup artist is known for his classic red lip looks alongside bold eyes or bronze glam looks. He also recently started his Youtube channel and if you want an in-depth tutorial on any of the celeb looks you want to recreate, Vanngo will not disappoint you.

Pat McGrath

The British makeup artist, other than having her own extensive makeup line., also became the first makeup artist to be conferred with Damehood. Known for her electrifying makeup looks and her top-notch game with glitters and shimmer, the 51-year-old artist unleashes great creativity when it comes to makeup.

Danessa Myricks

Known for her eponymous brand Danessa Myricks Beauty, when it comes to makeup, trust the artist to kill it with her dreamy eye looks. As per her official website, she started as a self-taught makeup artist. Love an overdose of colour? Just scroll through her ‘gram for the best-hued combinations.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle