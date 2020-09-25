Check out Adidas’ new sneakers inspired by colourful Lego building blocks

The limited edition sneakers first made waves on social media when LEGO and Adidas released a teaser of their recent collaboration earlier this month.

Sportswear giant Adidas has collaborated with Danish toy brand LEGO to unveil a colourful new sneakers that pays homage to the plastic building blocks that have entertained and inspired children across the world for decades.

The limited edition sneakers first made waves on social media when LEGO and Adidas released a teaser of their recent collaboration earlier this month. Complete with LEGO-inspired colours and sections made out of a rubbery-plastic material that bear a striking resemblance to the iconic building blocks, the shoes are a must-have for all the LEGO fans out there who have a whopping $130 to spare.

The shoe’s bright red sole adorned with rubber studs that closely resemble LEGO bricks, prompted one social media user to jokingly remark, “Now you can safely step on LEGO. While stepping IN LEGO.” It comes with six options of differently coloured shoe laces as well as interchangeable jewels, which have been made to look like real LEGO bricks.

But perhaps the most distinct feature of Adidas’ recent offering is not the shoe itself but the box it comes in. The shoes sit inside a shoebox made entirely out of interlocking plastic bricks.

The upcoming sneakers are part of Adidas Originals ongoing A-ZX series and feature the shoemakers’ classic ZX 8000 silhouette, which was originally designed specifically keeping runners in mind.

“Demonstrating that you’re never too old to play, this unique release sees the Danish toy company bring its instantly recognisable aesthetics to an adidas archival icon,” LEGO wrote in a recent press statement.

The trainers are set to release worldwide on September 25, but will be available exclusively on the Adidas app. The shoes will go on sale in a worldwide lottery, which is set to end on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.