Monday, March 15, 2021
‘Wrong on every level’: Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Queen Elizabeth and Meghan sparks outrage

Both Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have declined to comment on the Charlie Hebdo cartoon

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 6:20:03 pm
queen elizabeth ii, meghan markleCharlie Hebdo came up with a 'racist' cartoon of Meghan and Queen Elizabeth II. (representational, source: reuters/file)

Soon after Meghan Markle and husband Harry’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo came up with a cover image cartoon that has now added fuel to fire.

The cartoon depicted Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on Meghan’s neck, invoking the unfortunate death of George Floyd.

charlie hebdo Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on Meghan’s neck. (Source: hour_womans)

The cartoon is titled “Why Meghan quit Buckingham” with the Duchess of Sussex’s cartoon saying, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore!”

Also Read |Unhappy, like us: The British royal family

Soon after the cartoon was published, it received flak from all corners. Halima Begum, CEO of race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust, for instance, wrote on Twitter, “The Queen as GeorgeFloyd’s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board.”

Here are some other reactions:

Meghan and Harry’s recent interview had prompted questions about the royal family being racist. Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, also talked about how the skin tone of her son Archie was discussed before his birth.  Prince William, however,  denied allegations of racism against the royal family, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, both Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have declined to comment on the Charlie Hebdo cartoon.

