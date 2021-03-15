‘Wrong on every level’: Charlie Hebdo cartoon of Queen Elizabeth and Meghan sparks outrage

Charlie Hebdo came up with a 'racist' cartoon of Meghan and Queen Elizabeth II. (representational, source: reuters/file)

Soon after Meghan Markle and husband Harry’s controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo came up with a cover image cartoon that has now added fuel to fire.

The cartoon depicted Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on Meghan’s neck, invoking the unfortunate death of George Floyd.

The cartoon is titled “Why Meghan quit Buckingham” with the Duchess of Sussex’s cartoon saying, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore!”

Soon after the cartoon was published, it received flak from all corners. Halima Begum, CEO of race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust, for instance, wrote on Twitter, “The Queen as GeorgeFloyd’s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board.”

#CharlieHebdo, this is wrong on every level. The Queen as #GeorgeFloyd‘s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? #Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This doesnt push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge #racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board. pic.twitter.com/ptNXs8RtuS — Dr Halima Begum (@Halima_Begum) March 13, 2021

Here are some other reactions:

If you had any doubt how pervasive racism is, look at this French Charlie Hebdo magazine equating Meghan Markle with a violent felon simply because of her race. pic.twitter.com/zWQ17hU891 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) March 13, 2021

It will be interesting to see how Briton’s react to the depiction of the Queen kneeling on Meghan Markle’s neck on the cover of Charlie Hebdo magazine. The French publication’s depiction of the prophet Muhammad in 2015 sparked controversy and anger. #jenesuispaCharlie — TastyTravel (@TastyTravel) March 13, 2021

A cartoon of the queen kneeling on Meghan’s neck whilst she cries ‘I can’t breathe.’

Every time they produce one of these covers and Black people complain, we’re patronised and told that we don’t understand French satire. Why does this racist magazine Charlie Hebdo still exist? pic.twitter.com/MzNyjHNiw4 — BlackWomansHour (@hour_womans) March 13, 2021

Meghan and Harry’s recent interview had prompted questions about the royal family being racist. Meghan, who is pregnant with her second child, also talked about how the skin tone of her son Archie was discussed before his birth. Prince William, however, denied allegations of racism against the royal family, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, both Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have declined to comment on the Charlie Hebdo cartoon.