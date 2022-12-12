Charles and Camilla choose a candid photo for their first Christmas card as king and queen; see here

For Britain’s new monarchs Charles and his wife Camilla, it will be the first time they will celebrate Christmas as ‘king’ and ‘queen’.

King Charles III ascended the throne after the death of his mother and UK’s longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died due to age-related health complications in September this year, at 96, more than a year after losing her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

This will be Charles’ first Christmas without his mother, one that he will preside over as the new King of the United Kingdom. For the occasion, the couple — in keeping with the royal tradition — chose a rather candid and love-filled photograph to grace the Christmas and holiday cards.

ALSO READ | Just like her husband King Charles III, Queen Camilla also has a new royal emblem

In the photograph, queen consort Camilla, who is Charles’ second wife, looks at him lovingly with a smile on her face, while he looks straight ahead, also smiling. Camilla, 75, is seen in a green outfit with a matching green head accessory, while Charles, 74, is seen wearing his staple brown coat and tie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The inscription on the card reads, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

A picture of the card was shared on the official Instagram account of the royal family; the caption read, “We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

It also mentioned that the photo was clicked “at the Braemar Games in September 2022” by royal photographer Samir Hussein, who also took to his personal Instagram account to share the picture and write: “Really proud that my photo has been selected as the King and Queen Consort’s Christmas card for a second consecutive year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAMIR HUSSEIN (@samhussein1)

Last year, Charles and Camilla had chosen a photograph for their card that was a grim reminder of the pandemic. Their tender and candid moment showed Charles wearing a black mask, adjusting an ivory-white one on his wife’s face. It was taken during the Royal Ascot in June 2020, where attendees were strictly required to wear face coverings and masks when inside the venue.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!