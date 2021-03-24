Why you must use a charcoal toothbrush to clean your teeth

Last year, which confined the world to their homes for many months at a stretch, highlighted the urgent need to practice sustainable living, and also made people turn to age-old remedies to maintain their health. While at first, it did seem daunting for many but one can always begin with little changes that have the power to make a huge difference.

Now imagine amalgamating the two — not just for our benefit but also for the environment. If you are wondering what we are talking about, allow us to introduce you to charcoal toothbrushes.

A charcoal toothbrush not only whitens your teeth but also removes bacteria and stale breath, something a normal toothbrush may not. In fact, as per Healthline, “Recent studies show charcoal toothbrushes may be slightly more effective than normal toothbrushes.”

“Charcoal-infused bristles can do wonders by drawing out stains, maintaining the mouth’s pH values, working as an anti-bacterial, and washing off plaque from your dents,” said Pallavi Kolhapure Shah, founder of Bathelement & more.

She added that such toothbrushes come with charcoal-infused bristles and a body made from bamboo. “Unlike plastic brushes, bamboo comprises natural antimicrobial properties and is absolutely recyclable and compostable,” she told indianexpress.com.

Not only that but since the bristles are infused with activated charcoal, it makes it easier for them to absorb acidic ingredients which tend to stain the teeth — such as wine or coffee.

So, are there no downsides to using a charcoal toothbrush? “Yes, there are. It can be slightly abrasive in nature, and because it has activated charcoal, it could stain your washbasin, too” she said.