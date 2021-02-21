You need to change your post-menopausal skincare routine; find out why

While menopause is the most natural process a woman goes through, no one prepares her for it. But just like any other change, it brings about significant transitions. Dr Mikki Singh, a dermatologist, cosmetologist, trichologist and head of Centre of Excellence, Bodycraft Clinic in Bengaluru says: “During menopause, women might experience dryness, adult acne, melasma, and thinning of the skin.”

She explains one of the main causes of all these changes is that the body faces a reduction in the stimulation of estrogen and collagen. In order to keep dullness and sagging away, one needs to modify their skincare routine according to the needs of the body. She mentions some of the steps that can be followed.

Nourish your skin with a moisturiser

As we age, our body produces less collagen and that is why our skin gets drier. “Hydrate your skin by cleansing it, but not too much that the natural oils are stripped off.

“Use a moisturiser that suits you and helps you keep your skin hydrated at all times,” suggests Dr Singh. She adds that drinking water can help flush out toxins. “Water is your best friend.”

Never forget your sunscreen

It is no secret that UVA/UVB rays can cause age spots and accelerates signs of aging. You must wear sunscreen indoors, too. “During the period of menopause — because of the decrease in the production of collagen in the body — the skin starts to age faster. You must carry your sunscreen with you all the time and apply a minimum of 30 SPF,” suggests the dermatologist.

Visit a dermatologist regularly

Dr Singh shares how women who have never experienced acne in their life complain about adult acne and melasma during menopause. “Although it is not similar for every woman, it is better to visit your dermatologist to understand the changes that your skin is going through which can help you do just the right thing.”

Consider using skin boosters

Skin boosters are enriched with a rich component known as ‘hyaluronic acid’, which can help keep your skin hydrated from the inside and reduce the fine lines. “It should be incorporated into your yearly skincare plan as these skin boosters last somewhere between six to nine months and can help keep the skin supple.”

