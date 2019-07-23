Toggle Menu
Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019: Inspirational quotes, famous thoughts on patriotism by the freedom fighterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/chandra-shekhar-azad-jayanti-2019-inspirational-quotes-famous-thoughts-on-patriotism-by-the-freedom-fighter-5843663/

Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019: Inspirational quotes, famous thoughts on patriotism by the freedom fighter

Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Chandra Shekhar Azad was deeply moved by the Jallianwala Bagh incident on April 13, 1919, and soon became a part of the Non-Cooperation Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920.

Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad quotes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti 2019, Chandra Shekhar Azad thought, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad birthday, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti sms, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti inspirational quotes
Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Chandra Shekhar Azad was one of the most prominent freedom fighters who took part in India’s freedom struggle, (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Born as Chandrashekhar Tiwari on July 23, 1906, in Madhya Pradesh, Chandra Shekhar Azad was one of the most prominent freedom fighters who took part in India’s freedom struggle at a very young age.

Popularly known as Azad, he was deeply moved by the Jallianwala Bagh incident on April 13, 1919, and soon became a part of the Non-Cooperation Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, and even got arrested at the young age of 15 for being a part of the movement. It is believed that when he was asked for his name in the jail, he replied ‘Azad‘ (free) — from where he came to be known as Chandrashekhar Azad.

Chandra Shekhar Azad was killed in Alfred Park in Allahabad on February 27, 1931 after a police encounter.

On his birth anniversary, we take a look at some of his inspirational quotes and famous quotes on the country’s freedom struggle.

Advertising
Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad quotes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti 2019, Chandra Shekhar Azad thought, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad birthday, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti sms, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti inspirational quotes
Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019 Quotes: It is believed that when he was asked for his name in the jail, he replied ‘Azad’.

*A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.

Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad quotes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti 2019, Chandra Shekhar Azad thought, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad birthday, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti sms, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti inspirational quotes
Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Chandra Shekhar Azad’s patriotism was well-known. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Aisi jawaani kisi kaam ki nahi jo apni matrbhoomi ke kaam na aa sake.

Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad quotes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti 2019, Chandra Shekhar Azad thought, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad birthday, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti sms, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti inspirational quotes
Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Chandra Shekhar Azad was a revolutionary. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.

Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad quotes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti 2019, Chandra Shekhar Azad thought, Chandra Shekhar Azad, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti, Chandra Shekhar Azad birthday, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti sms, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti wishes, Chandra Shekhar Azad jayanti inspirational quotes
Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Chandra Shekhar Azad died due to a gunshot in Allahabad.(Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The rise of the ‘Spice Girls’ generation
2 Go broke or go home bachelorette parties
3 Skincare essentials: Easy tips to fight acne this moonsoon