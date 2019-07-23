Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019: Inspirational quotes, famous thoughts on patriotism by the freedom fighter

Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Born as Chandrashekhar Tiwari on July 23, 1906, in Madhya Pradesh, Chandra Shekhar Azad was one of the most prominent freedom fighters who took part in India’s freedom struggle at a very young age.

Advertising

Popularly known as Azad, he was deeply moved by the Jallianwala Bagh incident on April 13, 1919, and soon became a part of the Non-Cooperation Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, and even got arrested at the young age of 15 for being a part of the movement. It is believed that when he was asked for his name in the jail, he replied ‘Azad‘ (free) — from where he came to be known as Chandrashekhar Azad.

Chandra Shekhar Azad was killed in Alfred Park in Allahabad on February 27, 1931 after a police encounter.

On his birth anniversary, we take a look at some of his inspirational quotes and famous quotes on the country’s freedom struggle.

Advertising

*A plane is always safe on the ground, but it is not made for that. Always take some meaningful risks in life to achieve great heights.

*Aisi jawaani kisi kaam ki nahi jo apni matrbhoomi ke kaam na aa sake.

*Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records every day because success is a fight between you and yourself.

*I believe in a religion that propagates freedom, equality and brotherhood.