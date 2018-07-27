Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018: When and where to watch online live streaming of Chandra Grahan in India

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 Live Streaming Online: Here’s everything you need to know. (Source: File photo) Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 Live Streaming Online: Here’s everything you need to know. (Source: File photo)

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 Live Streaming Online: The longest Lunar eclipse of the century will be witnessed in the final hours of July 27 and the early hours of July 28. Science enthusiasts are terming it as one of the most important moments in the history of space science. The Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 will go on for around one hour and 43 minutes. People will be able to see the celestial coincidence in most parts of India.

The eclipse will be most visible from East Africa, the Middle East to India and the westernmost tip of China. People in the rest of Africa, Europe, other parts of Asia, Australia and the eastern tip of South America will have a reasonable view too. North America and Greenland are probably the only places that will entirely miss out on it. In India, the total eclipse is expected to begin at 1am IST and go on until 2:43am. However, if you find it difficult to catch a glimpse of the moon, you can stream the LIVE coverage online.

Timeanddate.com has a good eclipse tracker, which allows you to enter your location and find out when is the best time to see the eclipse. It will also be featured on various YouTube channels. The spectacular event follows the Super Blue Blood Moon that played out on the night of January 31 across many parts of the world this year. While this event may not seem as dramatic in comparison, the moon will still be observed in hues of scarlet red.

