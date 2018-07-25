Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018: Date, Time in India, Sutak Time and Significance

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 Date: Find out all about the eclipse and the Blood Moon. (Source: Getty Images) Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 Date: Find out all about the eclipse and the Blood Moon. (Source: Getty Images)

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse 2018 Dates and Time in India: The longest lunar eclipse in a century will be seen on the night of July 27 and the wee hours of July 28. With a duration of one hour and 43 minutes, the lunar eclipse or chandra grahan will be visible in India.

The world will also get to witness the rare phenomenon of Blood Moon when the Earth’s natural satellite acquires a reddish hue. Here’s all you need to know about the chandra grahan.

How does it happen?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon while revolving around the earth, falls to a position directly behind the earth and is cast in its shadow. In such a scenario, the earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the moon, and this phenomenon is called a Total lunar eclipse.

How does a blood moon occur?

Since moon has no natural light of its own, it is visible from the earth only when sunlight reflects off it. During a lunar eclipse, the only light that reflects from the surface is refracted (change of direction) by earth’s atmosphere; this light tends to appear reddish, which is why it is known as Blood Moon.

When is chandra grahan/lunar eclipse?

It is slated to be on a full-moon night that will fall on July 27. Here are the timings for the eclipse.

The first part of the eclipse is said to begin from 11:54 pm IST on July 27, when moon will be cast in earth’s shadow. This is the initial stage or the penumbral eclipse. The total lunar eclipse is estimated to set in from 1:00 am IST on July 28, and will be visible in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and others.

The second phase will start from 2:43 am IST, when a partial lunar eclipse will take place.

The next lunar eclipse will be seen on December 31, 2028.

