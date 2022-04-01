Chaitra Navratri 2022: Puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, timings, and mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra: The nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. Chaitra is the first month of Hindu lunar calendar and because of it, this Navratri is also known as Chaitra Navratri, according to drikpanchang.com. This year, it begins on April 2 and ends on April 10 This festival is also called Vasanta Navratri. Each of the nine days are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Shakti. One of the most important days of the festival is Rama Navami, which is on April 10.

One of the prominent rituals done at the beginning of this season is Ghatasthapna, which is the invocation of Goddess Shakti. The muhurta or auspicious period for Ghatasthapana falls on Pratipada Tithi. The ritual can be done between 06.10 am – 08:31 am, according to drikpanchang.com. It states that the factors prohibited for Ghatasthapana are afternoon, night time and any time beyond sixteen Ghatis after sunrise.

Puja Samagri and Vidhi

The essentials for the puja are a clay pot, clean soil, seeds of seven different grains, a clay/brass pitcher, Ganagajal, sacred thread, betel nuts, some coins, five leaves of Ashoka or mango tree, raw/unbroken rice, unpeeled coconut, flowers, durva grass, some red cloth to wrap the coconut, and a lid to cover the clay pot.

Grains are sown in the clay pot and the rest of the ingredients are added to it. The sacred thread is tied around the neck of the pot and after wrapping the red cloth around the coconut, the thread is used to fasten the wrap. The coconut is then placed in the center of the pot.

After this, the Panchopachara Puja is done to invoke the goddess, which starts with the lamp offering and later, dhoop sticks are offered to the kalash, succeeded by incense and flowers.

Chaitra Navratri is popularly celebrated in northern India; while the Gudi Padwa is celebrated in the western part. In the south, especially in Andhra Pradesh, it starts with Ugadi. During the period of these nine days, people observe a fast and consume only light and simple food. Garlic and onions are abstained by many.

