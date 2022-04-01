Chaitra Navratri 2022: Importance and significance of Navratri festival in India

Navratri 2022: Navratri is essentially a celebration of nine divine nights that are dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Primarily, it is celebrated by the Hindu community twice every year — once around this time of the year, and then in the month of October, coinciding with Durga Puja celebrations.

This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on April 2 with Maa Shailputri puja, and ends on April 11 with Navratri Parana. These nine nights begin on the first day of Hindu lunar calendar, celebrated in the month of Chaitra.

April 2, 2022: Day 1 — Maa Shailputri Puja

April 3, 2022: Day 2 — Maa Brahmacharini Puja

April 4, 2022: Day 3 — Maa Chandraghanta Puja

April 5, 2022: Day 4 — Maa Kushmanda Puja

April 6, 2022: Day 5 — Maa Skandamata Puja

April 7, 2022: Day 6 — Maa Katyayani Puja

April 8, 2022: Day 7 — Maa Kalaratri Puja

April 9, 2022: Day 8 — Maa MahaGauri Puja

April 10, 2022: Day 9 — Maa Siddhidatri Puja, Ram Navami

April 11, 2022: Day 10 — Navratri Parana

Navratri is one the longest Hindu festivals, and it is celebrated five times a year in different seasons. Along with Chaitra Navratri, there are also Ashadha Navratri, Sharada Navratri, and the Paush/Magh Navratri. Sharada Navratri is celebrated at the onset of autumn and the Chaitra Navratri in spring — these two are most important.

Devotees believe that Chaitra Navratri symbolises the victory of good over evil. It represents the victory of Goddess Durga over demon Mahishasura. On this day, people do kalash sthapana puja. They fast for nine days, seeking the Goddess’ blessings and eat sabudana vada, sabudana khichadi, singhare ka halwa, kuttu ki puri, singhare ke pakore, etc.

