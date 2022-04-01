Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Timings, Mantra, Aarti, Samagri and Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1, Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi: Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is a nine-day long festival that starts on the first day of the Luni-Solar calendar and falls in the month of March or April. It borrows its name from Chaitra, the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar. On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami is celebrated.

All the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga, wherein devotees worship the Goddess and observe fast.

Day 1 of the Navratras is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, who is also known as ‘Hemavati’. According to Indian mythology, she was the daughter of the Himalayas and her name is derived from two words: ‘shail’ meaning ‘mountains’ and ‘putri’ meaning ‘daughter’. The goddess in this form rides a bull, carrying a trishul (trident) in her right hand and lotus in the left.

According to Drik Panchang, if you want to invoke the goddess and seek her blessings, you will have to chant the following mantra:

“Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah”

For the first day of Navratri on April 2, ghatasthapana muhurat, as per Drik Panchang, is from 06:10 am to 08:31 am. Ghatasthapana muhurat falls on the pratipada tithi which starts at 11:53 am on April 1, 2022, and ends at 11:58 am on April 2, 2022.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!