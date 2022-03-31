Chaitra Navratri 2022 Date in India: When is Navratri starting in April 2022?

Chaitra Navratri 2022 Date in India: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in the country, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with much fervour across towns and cities. It is a nine-day long festival during which people worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and observe a fast.

Also known as Vasant Navratri, it falls during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, usually falls on the ninth day of the Navratri festival. Most customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 2 and will go on till April 11.

Dates

Here is Chaitra Navratri’s calendar for the year, 2022.

April 2: Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana and Shailputri Puja

April 3: Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja

April 4: Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej and Chandraghanta Puja

April 5: Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi and Lakshmi Panchami

April 6: Naag Puja, Skandamata Puja and Skanda Sashti

April 7: Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja

April 8: Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

April 9: Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami and Sandhi Puja

April 10: Rama Navami

April 11: Navratri Parana

