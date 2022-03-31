Chaitra Navratri 2022 Date in India: When is Navratri starting in April 2022?

March 31, 2022 5:30:46 pm
Chaitra Navratri 2022 Date in India: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in the country, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated with much fervour across towns and cities. It is a nine-day long festival during which people worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga and observe a fast.
Also known as Vasant Navratri, it falls during the Shukla Paksha or Full Moon phase in the month of Chaitra. Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama, usually falls on the ninth day of the Navratri festival. Most customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of September or October, are also followed during Chaitra Navratri.
This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 2 and will go on till April 11.
Dates
Here is Chaitra Navratri’s calendar for the year, 2022.
April 2: Ghatasthapana, Chandra Darshana and Shailputri Puja
April 3: Sindhara Dooj, Brahmacharini Puja
April 4: Gauri Puja, Saubhagya Teej and Chandraghanta Puja
April 5: Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi and Lakshmi Panchami
April 6: Naag Puja, Skandamata Puja and Skanda Sashti
April 7: Yamuna Chhath, Katyayani Puja
April 8: Maha Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
April 9: Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Annapurna Ashtami and Sandhi Puja
April 10: Rama Navami
April 11: Navratri Parana
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
