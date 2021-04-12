Chaitra Navratri 2021: Puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, timings, and mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra: Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day festival, which begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year, it begins on April 13, 2021, and ends on April 22, 2021. This festival is also called Vasanta Navratri. All these nine days are devoted to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. One of the most important days of the festival is Rama Navami, which is on April 21, 2021.

One of the prominent rituals done at the beginning of this season is Ghatasthapna, which is the invocation of Goddess Shakti. Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi. The ritual can be done between 5:58 am – 10:14 am, or between 11:56 am – 12:46 am. Ghatasthapna cannot be performed at night, according to drikpanchang.com.

Puja Samagri and Vidhi

A clay pot, some clean soil, seeds of seven different grains, a clay/brass pitcher, Ganagajal, sacred thread, betel nuts, some coins, five leaves of Ashoka or mango tree, raw/unbroken rice, unpeeled coconut, flowers, durva grass, some red cloth to wrap the coconut, and a lid to cover the clay pot.

According to drikpanchang.com, grains are sown in the clay pot and the rest of the ingredients are added to it. The sacred thread is tied around the neck of the pot and after wrapping the red cloth around the coconut, the thread is used to fasten the wrap. The coconut is then placed in the center of the pot.

After this, the Panchopachara Puja is done to invoke the goddess and which starts with the lamp offering and later, dhoop sticks are offered to the kalash, succeeded by incense and flowers.

Chaitra Navratri is popularly celebrated in northern India, which begins with Gudi Padwa in the West. In the south, like in Andhra Pradesh, it starts with Ugadi. During the period of these nine days, people maintain a fast and avoid eating any meat, and some consume only light and simple food. Garlic and onions are abstained by many.

