Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Timings, Mantra, and Samagri

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Puja Vidhi: As per mythology, she was the daughter of the Himalayas. (Source: File Photo)

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Day 1, Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi: Chaitra Navratri is one of the most important festivals celebrated by the Hindu community. During this nine-day-long auspicious period, devotees observe fast and sing bhajans to invoke Goddess Durga and her nine forms or avatars. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, during this period, devotees worship the nine forms on a day-wise basis — one Goddess Durga for each day for nine days.

Day 1 of the Navratras is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, who is also known as ‘Hemavati’. According to Indian mythology, she was the daughter of the Himalayas and her name is derived from two words: ‘shail’ meaning ‘mountains’ and ‘putri’ meaning ‘daughter’.

According to Drikpanchang, devotees must chant the following mantra to pay respects to Maa Shailputri:

ॐ देवी शैलपुत्र्यै नमः॥

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

For the first day of Navratri on April 13, ghatasthapana muhurat, as per Drikpanchang, is from 05.58 am to 10.14 Ghatasthapana muhurat falls on the pratipada tithi which starts from 08.00 am on April 12, 2021 and ends at 10.16 am on April 13, 2021.

