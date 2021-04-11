Chaitra Navratri 2021 Dates: When is Navratri starting in 2021?

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Date in India: Every year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated after the spring-time harvest, which is in either March or April. It is a nine-day festival, which begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.

This year, it begins on April 13, 2021, and ends on April 22, 2021. Also called Vasanta Navratri, the festival celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. One of the most important days of the festival, Rama Navami, sometimes also called Rama Navratri, falls on April 21 2021.

According to drikpanchang.com, the first day begins with Ghatasthapna puja. Some people observe Navratri by wearing clothes of the colour which marks that particular day. For example, the first day is marked by the colour red.

Chaitra Navratri is popularly observed in Northern India but some parts of South India celebrate it as well. In Andhra Pradesh, it begins with Ugadi on April 13, 2021. These days, traditionally, people follow a simple diet and avoid eating garlic and onions in particular.

