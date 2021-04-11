scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Dates: When is Navratri starting in 2021?

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Start Date in India: This year, the nine-day season of Chaitra Navratri begins on April 13 2021 and ends on April 22, 2021.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2021 4:30:05 pm
Chaitra Navratri 2021 Date in India: Chaitra Navratri starts on April 13. (Photo: Thinkstock Image)

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Date in India: Every year, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated after the spring-time harvest, which is in either March or April. It is a nine-day festival, which begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.

This year, it begins on April 13, 2021, and ends on April 22, 2021. Also called Vasanta Navratri, the festival celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Shakti. One of the most important days of the festival, Rama Navami, sometimes also called Rama Navratri, falls on April 21 2021.

According to drikpanchang.com, the first day begins with Ghatasthapna puja. Some people observe Navratri by wearing clothes of the colour which marks that particular day. For example, the first day is marked by the colour red.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Chaitra Navratri is popularly observed in Northern India but some parts of South India celebrate it as well. In Andhra Pradesh, it begins with Ugadi on April 13, 2021. These days, traditionally, people follow a simple diet and avoid eating garlic and onions in particular.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

airport
From Hina Khan to Ranveer Singh: Here are our favourite airport looks

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement
x