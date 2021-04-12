Chaitra Navratri 2021: Date, history, importance and significance of Navratri

Navratri 2021: Navratris always begin with the auspicious ritual of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. Dedicated devotees of the Goddess Supreme Durga, observe a fast for nine consecutive days. (Photo: Pixabay)

Chaitra Navratri 2021 Date: Considered to be an important nine-night-celebration for the Hindu community around the world, Chaitra Navratri, much like Sharad or Maha Navratri, is dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as ‘Navdurga’. Each of these nine forms or avatars are worshipped every day: Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

This year, Chaitra Navratri will begin April 13 and continue till April 22. According to the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. Per the Gregorian calendar, Chaitra Navratri falls in March or April.

Dates for Chaitra Navratri 2021:

Day 1: April 13 — Pratipada

Day 2: April 14 — Dwitiya

Day 3: April 15 — Tritiya

Day 4: April 16 — Chaturthi

Day 5: April 17 — Panchami

Day 6: April 18 — Shasthi

Day 7: April 19 — Saptami

Day 8: April 20 — Annapurna Ashtami, Sandhi Puja

Day 9: April 21 — Rama Navami

Day 10: April 22 — Dashami

Undeniably, Navratri is one the longest Hindu festivals celebrated across the country, with a lot of enthusiasm. But, not a lot of people know that it is celebrated five times a year, in different seasons. So, while there is Chaitra Navratri, there are also Ashadha Navratri, Sharada Navratri, and the Paush/Magha Navratri. Of these, it is the Sharada Navratri celebrated at the onset of autumn, and the Chaitra Navratri in spring, which are most important.

Navratris always begin with the auspicious ritual of Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. Dedicated devotees of the Goddess Supreme Durga, observe a fast for nine consecutive days, and pray for health, forgiveness and prosperity.

