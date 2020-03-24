Chaitra Navratri 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Samagri, Timings, and Mantra

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Puja Vidhi: This year, the Chaitra Navaratri will be celebrated from March 25. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Puja Vidhi: This year, the Chaitra Navaratri will be celebrated from March 25.

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Puja Vidhi, Samagri, Mantra: Navratri is a nine day-festival that celebrates the different avatars of goddess Durga. Navaratri celebration happens twice a year — one is Chaitra Navratri and the other is Sharad Navaratri. Both festivals are celebrated with fervour and fanfare in the country.

During the nine days, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped; they are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

According to the Drikpanchang, the festivity starts on the first day of Hindu Luni-Solar calendar and falls in March or April. This year it starts on March 25 and will end with Ram Navami on April 2. Rama Navami, the birthday of Lord Rama usually falls on the ninth day during Navratri. Hence Chaitra Navratri is also known as Rama Navratri.

Devotees pray and seek blessings during the nine days as it is believed that the goddess had descended from heaven on those days. Chaitra Navratri usually falls in the month of March and April and ushers in spring.

It is celebrated with much aplomb in the northern states in India. In Andhra Pradesh, the celebrations are known as Ugadi while in Maharashtra, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Gudi Padwa.

