Chaitra Navratri 2020 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Timings, Mantra, Samagri, and Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Day 1, Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi: India is home to many festivals. Among them is the Chaitra Navratri, which is observed and celebrated around this time of the year. It is different from the Sharadiya Navratri, which is celebrated annually in autumn. Observed mostly in the northern belt of the country, Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri, and is celebrated during the lunar month of chaitra that falls between March and April.

In the course of this nine-day festival, Hindus worship the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti — one day for each avatar. The first is dedicated to Maa Shailputri.

It is believed that Maa Shailputri was the daughter of the Himalayas; hence the name ‘shail’ meaning ‘mountains’ and ‘putri’ meaning ‘daughter’. The goddess is always worshipped on the first day of the navratri celebrations. The goddess’ mount is believed to be a bull. She is seen carrying a trishul or trident in one hand, and a lotus flower in another.

According to Drik Panchang, if you want to invoke the goddess and seek her blessings, you will have to chant the following mantra:

“Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah”

The ghatasthapana muhurat on March 25 is between 6.19 am and 7.17 am. The Drik Panchang says that most of the rituals observed during the time of Sharadiya Navratri, are followed during Chaitra Navratri, too.

It should be noted that the ghatasthapana or kalash sthapana is one of the most important rituals. It marks the beginning of the festivities.

