Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dates: When is Navratri starting in 2020?

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Date in India: The festival will begin on March 25, 2020.

Chaitra Navratri 2020 Date in India: Apart from Sharada Navratri, which is celebrated annually in autumn, people in India also celebrate Chaitra Navratri after the spring harvest.

This Navratri festival is also known as Vasanta Navratri and is celebrated during the lunar month of Chaitra that falls between March and April. This year, the festival will be celebrated from March 25 to April 2, 2020.

During this nine-day festival, Hindu goddess Shakti and her nine forms are worshipped by devotees. The ninth day of the festival marks the birthday of Lord Rama, celebrated as Rama Navami. As for the rituals, they are similar to the ones followed during Sharada Navratri.

Chaitra Navratri is relatively more popular in North India. During the same time, some people also welcome the new year. Hindus in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka celebrate Ugadi while Marathis and Konkanis celebrate Gudi Padwa to mark the arrival of spring.

