Chaitra Navratri 2019 Day 1: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Timings, Mantra, Aarti, Samagri and Muhurat

Chaitra Navratri 2019 Day 1, Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi: Chaitra Navratri is celebrated during the month of March and April, and this year the festival begins from April 6. The festival, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, falls in the month of Chaitra, the first month of lunar calendar.

Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days, where each day is dedicated to a different avatar of goddess Durga. It begins with with worshipping Mata Shailputri. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.

Each day is also associated with a different colour, and it is believed that wearing those colours brings good luck.

On the first day of this Hindu festival, people observe fast and offer their prayers to the goddess. Goddess Shailputri is also known as the Pratipada. Goddess Parvati, after the self-immolation as Sati, was born as the daughter of Himalaya, the mountain. In Sanskrit, Shail means the mountain and, which is why he is also was known as Shailputri. The goddess in this form rides a bull, carrying a trishul (trident) in her right hand and lotus in the left.

During Chaitra Navratri people also perform Ghatasthapana, which is a significant ritual followed during the period, and marks the beginning of the festivities. Ghatasthapana is invocation of goddess Shakti. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

Mantra: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥