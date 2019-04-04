Chaitra Navratri 2019 Date in India: When is Navratri starting in April 2019?

Chaitra Navratri 2019 Date in India: Navratri, which is celebrated for nine days every year, is one of the major festivals in India. A celebration of power, the festival is celebrated five times each year. However, it is the two navratris – Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navaratri – that are celebrated with fervour and fanfare.

Advertising

Chaitra Navratri, which marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, falls in the month of Chaitra, the first month of lunar calendar. This year, the celebrations will begin from April 6 and continue till April 14.

The celebrations will go on for nine days, where each day is dedicated to a different avatar of goddess Durga, and will begin with worshipping Mata Shailputri. Each day is also associated with a different colour, and it is believed that wearing the colour on those days will bring in good luck.

Devotees pray and seek blessings during the nine days as it is believed that the goddess had descended from heaven on those days. Chaitra Navratri generally falls in the month of March and April and ushers in spring.

It is celebrated with much aplomb in the northern states in India. In Andhra Pradesh, the celebrations are known as Ugadi while in Maharashtra, Chaitra Navratri is celebrated as Gudi Padwa.