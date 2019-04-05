Chaitra Navratri 2019: Importance and Significance of Navratri Festival in India

Navratri 2019: Navratri is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals. The festival is widely celebrated twice a year, with Sharad Navaratri being celebrated during the months of September-October, and Chaitra Navratri celebrated during March-April. This year, the celebrations for Chaitra Navaratri will begin from April 6 and will end with Ram Navami on April 13.

During these nine holy days, Hindu goddess Shakti (power) is worshipped and prayers are offered to her. It is believed that nine different avatars of the goddess are worshipped during these nine days. The celebrations also mark the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, and people in Maharastra celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, while Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh.

The festival is also celebrated in southern states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka as Ugadi. The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram’s birthday. During Chaitra Navratri people also fast and worship the Goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.