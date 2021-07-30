‘Was surprised to be trolled for child neglect, impossible body’: Celina Jaitly on old photo with twin babies

Celina Jaitly took to Instagram to share that she “was surprised to be trolled tremendously” for her picture from a magazine issue nine years ago.

In the picture, Celina sat next to a pool in blue swimwear with her twin babies — one in her arms and the other lying beside her. The mother shared she was called out by netizens for “child neglect and impossible body”.

“In reality me & my one-month-old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth & the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai,” the Golmaal Returns actor wrote.

Talking about how mothers are “constantly judged”, no matter what they do, she further expressed, “If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely was termed as child neglect, without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

She added, “Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess reasons behind everything someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions?”

Also Read | Neha Dhupia takes a stand against sexualisation of breastfeeding; see her latest post

Reacting to trolls who questioned her fit body post childbirth, the 39-year-old revealed she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes during her pregnancy, which required her to follow a “very strict diet and exercise routine”. “I took great care of myself during pregnancy…This in turn lead to me being healthier then ever before post the birth of my 1st set of twins.”

Talking about her baby, lying on a mat in the picture, Celina shared, “The twin who is on the mat (@winstonjhaag) the doctors suspected dysplasia of the hip in twins (a condition which happens in multiple births), hence we always looked for opportunities to let him freely kick to keep an eye on the condition, however, I was immensely harassed for apparently ‘neglecting’ him by putting him next to me on the mat.”

“Before we jump to conclusions about someone please do remember a picture may be perfect but behind it sometimes are stories of many imperfections and challenges overcome with great tenacity,” the mother wrote.