Juno actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender: Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Jackman and others congratulate

Elliot Page has come out as transgender. (Source: elliotpage/Instagram)

Oscar-nominated Canadian actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender. In a long post on social media, Page, formerly known as Ellen, introduced himself as Elliot.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” Page wrote, expressing gratitude for supporters in the trans community to help “love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self”, he wrote.

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you. I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better,” the Juno actor expressed.

Since the announcement, a lot of encouragement and support has been pouring in from all corners, not just Hollywood.

TGI Justice Project that works for the queer community in California prisons and detention centres, congratulated Page.

Ellen DeGeneres wrote on Twitter, “Sending love to my friend, Elliot Page. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty.”

Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage. You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 1, 2020

The Lord of the Rings actor Ian McKellen said, “Thanks Elliot for sharing your journey with the world. Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all.”

Thanks Elliot for sharing your journey with the world. Yours is a voice that needs to be heard, to encourage and educate us all. https://t.co/sZF9ROPRFh — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 1, 2020

American writer Raquel Willis wrote, “Your heart has always been big and you’ve used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth.”

Your heart has always been big and you’ve used your platform to show up for the entire community for years. Thanks for the gift of your truth! 💫 — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) December 1, 2020

Hugh Jackman expressed, “fully support Elliot Page. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ.”

I fully support @TheElliotPage. I applaud your courage and authenticity. Much love HJ. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 1, 2020

Human Rights Campaign wrote, “Sending you all the love in the world, Elliot. Blue heartSparkling heart.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer.” Sending you all the love in the world, Elliot. 💙💖⚪ https://t.co/laSdo5unWM — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 1, 2020

“I’ve been a fan of Elliot’s for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come,” expressed comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani.

I’ve been a fan of Elliot’s for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come. https://t.co/2KAdiCIyi4 — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 1, 2020

Gendered Intelligence (GI), a trans-led charity in the UK welcomed Page’s announcement, adding “whoever it was who immediately changed the Wikipedia page to say “he”, you’re a good one.”

This is beautiful. We’re welcoming Elliot Page to the big trans family and to whoever it was who immediately changed the Wikipedia page to say “he”, you’re a good one. 💗💗💗💗💗 https://t.co/5c2CRDCUxx — Gendered Intelligence (GI) (@Genderintell) December 1, 2020

Canadian actor Jonathan Torrens recalled how he was impressed after meeting Page as a 10-year-old. “Ever since I first met Elliot Page as a confident, questioning, almost intimidatingly intelligent 10-year-old working together on a show called Pit Pony (and later on Trailer Park Boys) I’ve never doubted for a second that he would change the world in some way. Love + respect,” he wrote.

Ever since I first met Elliot Page as a confident, questioning, almost intimidatingly intelligent 10 year-old working together on a show called Pit Pony (and later on Trailer Park Boys) I’ve never doubted for a second that he would change the world in some way. Love + respect. — Jonathan Torrens (@TorrensJonathan) December 2, 2020

Pitch Perfect actor Anna Kendrick wrote, “Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes…”

Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary. And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BX6DRXHzmz — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 1, 2020

The Great Gatsby actor Mia Farrow said, “Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great!”

Wishing you every blessing and happiness as you begin your new adventure dear Elliot!! How great! X❤️x❤️x❤️ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 1, 2020

