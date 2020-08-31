A celeb-inspired guide to clicking the best pictures under the sun

It is no secret that Bollywood loves sun-kissed photos. What about you? (Photo: Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Nothing beats the joy of capturing your subject in a single shot. But such perfection comes with a lot of practise and of course, the lighting. Si is it easy to click pictures under the sun? Not really, but we are here to your rescue. Keep these simple tips in mind the next time you are looking to click the perfect selfie or a picture under the sun.

Don’t miss out on the golden hour

Golden hour is of utmost importance when you are clicking pictures under the sun. That is why it is always suggested you wait for the right time — either when the sun is rising or when it is setting. That is when natural light is at its softest.

Backlight will be your best friend

Backlighting is the simplest way of capturing glowing pictures. All you have to do is turn your back towards the sun and slightly tilt so that the sunlight illuminates parts of your face. This won’t make you squint and you can pose all you want.

Avoid close up pictures

When you choose to closely photograph your subject under the sun, you need to be extra careful. This is simply because close up shots elevate the shadows and don’t allow you a shot with natural light enhancing the features. Pro tip: go as wide as possible.

Make sure the angle is right

A little moving and adjusting can change how your pictures will look. While lighting is important, the angle also plays a major role. If you cannot move the subject, then you must move to take better photos. Make sure your subject is on an elevated platform and you are shooting from a lower level. Finding the right angle comes with a lot of practice. Don’t be afraid of experimenting.

