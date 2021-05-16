What is CBD oil and how does it benefit your pets?

As more studies on the effects of CBD oil surface, the list of its benefits also increases. (Photo: Pixabay)

Lately, CBD oil has gained massive popularity for both human as well as pet use. Its benefits are no less than a miracle. But, if you do not know about it just yet, allow us to explain it to you.

CBD oil, also known as cannabidiol oil, is extracted from the cannabis plant. It is a type of cannabinoid that is naturally found in marijuana or hemp plants.

“Over the years, CBD oil has had its share of misconceptions. But it’s time to bust those myths. It is widely believed consumption of CBD oil creates a ‘high’ like effect or causes intoxication. But the truth is, CBD doesn’t have THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), another cannabinoid with psychoactive properties,” explains Dr Dilip Sonune, director of Veterinary Service, Wiggles.

CBD is completely safe to use.

CBD oil can also potentially benefit pets suffering from seizures and appetite loss. (Photo: Pixabay) CBD oil can also potentially benefit pets suffering from seizures and appetite loss. (Photo: Pixabay)

But how does it benefit pets?

“It has been researched that cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid receptors located in our pet’s nervous system. This, in turn, helps maintain their overall health,” Dr Sonune explains.

Here are some prominent benefits of CBD oil for pets.

Effective painkiller

Pets experience body pain and the cause for this can be numerous factors such as surgery, fractures, age, etc. When used consistently, CBD oil can reduce pain and help in treating chronic diseases effectively.

Anti-inflammatory

Due to its medicinal properties, CBD also acts as an anti-inflammatory oil. “It enhances the immune system’s response to a variety of physiological issues.”

Reduces anxiety

Just like us, our pets also face bouts of anxiety. “Thunderstorm, separation, or car anxiety can have a grave impact on their health. In extreme cases, pets might try to run away or jump out of the window. Vet-prescribed oral usage of CBD can eventually calm them down,” he says.

Healthy skin and coat

The skin is the largest organ and needs care on a daily basis. Lack of nutrition, skin allergies or ticks can wreck your pet’s skin along with the coat. Dr Sonune says “topical application of CBD oil as per your pet’s health requirements has shown promising results by improving the fur texture”.

Aids bone and joint health

With growing age, our pets have to face their greatest nemesis, arthritic pain. CBD oil is equally potent when it comes to treating senior pets inflicted with arthritis. “Since some breeds are predisposed to arthritic pain, massage and consumption of CBD oil from adulthood (after consulting with your veterinarian) can have a positive effect on their bone and joint health,” he concludes.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle