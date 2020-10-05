Artist’s carrot art installation draws criticism from college students

Students have protested that it is a sheer wastage of food. And since its installation on September 29, many students have climbed the pile of carrots to take photos. (Source: Instagram/@goldsmithscarrots)

How do you get a bunch of college students to hate your art? You dump some carrots around the campus and leave them there to rot. That is what has happened with Spanish-Welsh artist Rafael Perez Evans, whose art titled ‘Grounding’ has received a lot of criticism from students at London’s Goldsmiths University.

According to The Independent, 29 tonnes of carrots were dropped from a truck at the university campus as part of an art piece. The students protested that it was a sheer wastage of food. And since its installation on September 29, many students have climbed the pile of carrots to take photos, make witty remarks on social media, and take home some carrots for themselves.

In fact, a separate Instagram account titled ‘Goldsmith Carrots’ has been created for this very purpose. People have been sharing interesting pictures on it. Take a look.

“Share and spread please. Food waste is never groovy !! (sic),” one caption read.

According to the artist’s website, however, the vegetables featured in the artwork are “carrots that the food industry in the UK deems not worthy of shelves”, the outlet reports. In fact, Evans claims the “full 29 tonnes of vegetables will be collected after the exhibition and sent to feed animals”.

Grounding is a “site-specific intervention exploring some of the tensions in visibility between the rural and the city” life in the UK, the artist’s website mentions.

