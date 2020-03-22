Caring for each other during crisis can make us happier; experts

The crisis is enabling the planet for some positive changes. (Photo: Getty) The crisis is enabling the planet for some positive changes. (Photo: Getty)

As the world is battling with coronavirus, there seems to be a silver lining in all this. According to a report in The Guardian, those associated with the eighth annual World Happiness Report has suggested that the crisis is enabling the planet for some positive changes.

According to Richard Layard, professor and co-director of the Wellbeing Programme at the LSE’s Centre for Economic Performance, the report which ranks countries as per their happiness quotient will share “clues to well being” in the following months, For the third year, Finland ranks number one while the UK has risen two spots, from 15 to 13. In order to arrive at the result, six variables were used to gauge the quality of life across 150 countries across the globe: GDP per capita; social support; healthy life expectancy; freedom; generosity and absence of corruption.

As research has always underlined the need for co-operation to being the basic tenet to happiness, Layard maintains the present crisis might just hasten things in that regard. “To get through this we’re going to have to develop a much higher level of social responsibility. Some people are going to have to stay in quarantine, and others are going to have to support them to do that. My hope is that it will encourage a move from an atomised society to a much more caring one.”

“What we know is that social factors and trust are at least as important as income and being healthy – and also they’re particularly buffering to the psychological welfare of those who are hardest hit. In this crisis, the more we can create social trust and support and connect with others, despite being isolated, the better we will be – and the rosier a future we’ll build,” Vanessa King, lead psychologist for Action for Happiness which is the UK partner organisation to the World Happiness Report, was quoted as saying.

“You might think you’re doing it for others but you’re also doing it for yourself: it’s win-win,” King added. In an unprecedented scenario, coronavirus has removed the barriers between people, uniting them in a very concrete way. “This is a worldwide epidemic; it’s not us against them, it’s all of us against this virus. It’s a moment when we have to say: ‘we, as a world, are fighting this’.”

