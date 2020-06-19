Care for your hair? Give them the goodness of onions

Onion and potato juice, when mixed together, will make for a great concoction. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Onion and potato juice, when mixed together, will make for a great concoction. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Taking care of the hair seems like a demanding task, especially for those with longer locks. And in lockdown, many people have entirely given up on taking care of themselves and staying groomed all the time. It could be because they are not stepping out or meeting anyone, and so they think it is all right to ignore their well-being.

But, it you are genuinely interested in keeping your hair healthy, you must take care of it on a regular basis. If you do not wash and care for your tresses, there will come a day when the hair situation will get out of control. Even in the absence of salons, there are many things you can do for the hair. Most of it involves you walking to the kitchen and mixing simple ingredients to make the perfect hair mask.

Here are some simple DIYs using onions. Read on.

Onion juice and fenugreek seeds

It is believed that onion juice is great for the hair as it nourishes the roots and adds volume. If you are experiencing severe hair fall, it is advisable that you give onion juice a try. Now, onion juice when mixed with fenugreek seeds can take care of your dandruff problems and also keep the scalp clean.

To make this hair mask, you will need three tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and one cup of onion juice. First you must soak the seeds overnight. In the morning, grind them and then add them to the onion oil. Apply this mask on your hair and let it stay for at least 30 minutes before you wash it off with a mild shampoo. Do this once every week, and remember to do it diligently.

Onion juice and potato juice

Both these, when mixed together, will make for a great concoction. Depending on the length of your hair, take a cup each of both these juices and then apply them on the scalp and massage, like you normally would with your regular oil. It is believed that both potatoes and onions can restore hair growth by making the roots stronger. Also, this particular hair mask will be anti-microbial in nature, meaning it will keep away infections and scalp itchiness.

When you are done with the application, keep the mask on for at least 40 minutes, before you wash it off with your regular mild shampoo.

If you are not a fan of pungent smells, cover your nose if you wish to, because onion juice has a strong smell. Also, it can be easily prepared by putting a bulb in the blender, and then sieving the liquid. When you wash your hair, remember you generate a good amount of lather so that the residue smell is also taken care of. You can even add some lemon juice for extra shine.

So, will you be trying these hair masks?

