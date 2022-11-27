Hair care: Cardi B shares hack to extract benefits of onion in an ‘odorless’ manner

Be it summer, monsoon, or winter, your hair demands special care at all times. And although it can seem like a huge task, all it requires is consistency and a routine that provides the correct nourishment. Onion juice has come to be extensively used as a home remedy for years not just to control hair fall, but also to nourish the roots and achieve shiny hair. Don’t believe us? Well, this remedy is Cardi B-approved.

Taking to her social media handle, the rapper and songwriter revealed the one ingredient behind her journey to healthy hair — onions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

But her method of squeezing out the benefits of onion for her hair is a tad different. It is, however, the best one if you absolutely loathe the smell of onion juice.

Instead of extracting the juice and applying it to the hair, which tends to leave behind the smell, Cardi B boils the onions in water and uses this water brimming with the goodness of onion to wash her hair.

Writing the advantage of the same, she said, “I’ve been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair. It’s odorless and I noticed that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.” She posted a before-after of her hair and needless to say, there’s a tremendous difference that can be noticed.

Nitin Passi, managing director, Lotus Herbals explains how onions help in improving shine: “The properties of onions are such that it helps in strengthening hair from its roots while also nourishing and improving its texture. Thus, it helps in making hair shine like never before as a result of improved circulation of blood in the scalp.”

