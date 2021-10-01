‘Take your time’: Cardi B gets real about her post-birth body

Cardi B is not holding back from talking about her birthing story, and what two pregnancies have done to her body. The rapper recently took to Instagram and shared in her stories that she is still recuperating from her latest delivery; she welcomed her second child, a son, with husband Offset in September.

The 28-year-old said her delivery came with complications. Discussing the changes in her body since giving birth to her son, whose name has not been announced yet, Cardi said hers was a “crazy a** delivery”. “I lost so much blood guys.”

She said people have been complimenting her body, especially how her hips look right now, adding that her “gorgeous son” was positioned “so low” that it made her hips “spread”.

Mentioning that some people assumed she got a “tummy-tuck” surgery done, the rapper said it is not possible after giving birth.

Wanting to be real with her followers, she said her “skin is still loose” and she has a “little pouchy-pouch”, pointing to her lower stomach. She said her face is “still so fat”, as is her neck.

“But f*** it, take your f***ing time; it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth,” she said of the “snapback culture”, and the expectation that mothers will return to their pre-pregnancy bodies.

The rapper announced the birth of her son, posting an Instagram photo from the hospital, of her cradling her baby while sitting next to Offset. The couple wed in September 2017, and are also parents to their three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

