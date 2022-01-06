scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Cardi B shares her morning routine with two kids: ‘Need both my hands’

Having to give both her children individual attention, leaves the rapper feeling drained and exhausted.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 1:20:05 pm
Cardi B, Cardi B news, Cardi B motherhood, Cardi B children, Cardi B husband, Cardi B and Offset, Cardi B morning routine with kids, indian express newsCardi B kept it real and raw as she shared her chaotic morning routine. (Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib)

They say that it takes a village to raise kids, but rapper Cardi B is doing it all by herself, while also managing her stellar career. The 29-year-old is mother to two children — daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and a four-month-old son — whom she shares with husband Offset.

She took to her Instagram stories to reveal what a chaotic morning looks like at her house, where she is raising her kids, who are both under five. As such, she has to ensure they get individual attention, which leaves her feeling drained and exhausted.

In the first slide, the rapper wrote that she is considering sharing her morning routine.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Cardi B, morning routine, motherhood, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Then, the ‘WAP‘ rapper shared that at 6.03 am, she had finished feeding her son, and he was back to sleep. Meanwhile, she prepared another bottle of milk for when he wakes up for another feed again.

Cardi B, morning routine, motherhood, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Next, she showed a picture of the milk bottle kept inside a cup of room temperature water.

Cardi B, morning routine, motherhood, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Then, at 7.57 am, she gave the baby his second feed.

Cardi B, morning routine, motherhood, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

At 8.19 am, Cardi B wrote that while her son is now fully awake and crackling with energy, she has none left. The little one has been fed, burped and changed, the mother shared. She also wrote that she was waiting for his “morning poop” to happen. Then, she proceeded to show his chunky legs, as she cleaned him.

Cardi B, morning routine, motherhood, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

She swiftly moved on to her daughter Kulture, who is slightly older and wakes up on her own now. Kulture was seen brushing her teeth as her mother filmed her, around 9.06 am.

Cardi B, morning routine, motherhood, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Then, the rapper wrote that she will not be able to continue sharing anymore stories, because she would get busy. “Need both my hands,” she wrote.

Cardi B, morning routine, motherhood, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

We like that she shared a raw and real glimpse of her routine, alluding to the fact that celebrity mothers are just like regular mothers.

