Cardi B shares her morning routine with two kids: ‘Need both my hands’

They say that it takes a village to raise kids, but rapper Cardi B is doing it all by herself, while also managing her stellar career. The 29-year-old is mother to two children — daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and a four-month-old son — whom she shares with husband Offset.

She took to her Instagram stories to reveal what a chaotic morning looks like at her house, where she is raising her kids, who are both under five. As such, she has to ensure they get individual attention, which leaves her feeling drained and exhausted.

In the first slide, the rapper wrote that she is considering sharing her morning routine.

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Then, the ‘WAP‘ rapper shared that at 6.03 am, she had finished feeding her son, and he was back to sleep. Meanwhile, she prepared another bottle of milk for when he wakes up for another feed again.

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Next, she showed a picture of the milk bottle kept inside a cup of room temperature water.

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Then, at 7.57 am, she gave the baby his second feed.

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

At 8.19 am, Cardi B wrote that while her son is now fully awake and crackling with energy, she has none left. The little one has been fed, burped and changed, the mother shared. She also wrote that she was waiting for his “morning poop” to happen. Then, she proceeded to show his chunky legs, as she cleaned him.

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

She swiftly moved on to her daughter Kulture, who is slightly older and wakes up on her own now. Kulture was seen brushing her teeth as her mother filmed her, around 9.06 am.

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

Then, the rapper wrote that she will not be able to continue sharing anymore stories, because she would get busy. “Need both my hands,” she wrote.

Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib

We like that she shared a raw and real glimpse of her routine, alluding to the fact that celebrity mothers are just like regular mothers.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!