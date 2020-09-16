Cost of engagement ring to favourite fast food: 7 interesting facts about Cardi B

Cardi B had filed for divorce from husband Offset. (Source: iamcardib/Instagram)

Fans across the world know her as Cardi B, but did you know that it is not the international rapper’s original name? And while music has given her the much-deserved respect and fame today, in her initial days, she had to save up money by working as a stripper to finally be able to pursue her rapping career.

Here are some interesting trivia about the rapper:

Why she calls herself Cardi B

Cardi B’s real name is Belcalis Almanzar, both Spanish translations of Arabic words. But her stage name does not originate from this name. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, she had revealed that her name was the short form of the eponymous alcoholic beverage.

Cardi B got plastic surgery done at 19

The WAP star had admitted in the past that she got her first surgery done at the age of 19 in the hope that she would make money as a young dancer, according to harperbazaar.com.

The rapper had also opened up on how she suffered the “craziest pain ever” after getting buttock implants. “I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy,” she was quoted as saying by GQ.

Cardi B’s engagement ring is quite expensive

In a 2017 interview with tmz.com, the rapper — who has now filed for divorce from her husband and rapper Offset — had revealed that her engagement ring was worth USD 5,50,000 (Rs 4,04,36,055). The ring featured a shiny eight-carat stone surrounded by two half-carat pear diamonds and two carats worth of pink and white stones.

Cardi B loves fast food

In an old video on social media, Cardi B had talked about her love for fast food, especially McDonald’s.

It takes three hours to get her nails ready

Cardi B’s talon nails are very popular. Her manicurist Jenny Bui had revealed in a 2018 video interview with wwd.com that it took nearly three hours to get claws like the rapper.

Cardi B has a quirky taste in fashion

One look at her public appearances and her Instagram profile and you will know the Bodak Yellow rapper loves experimenting with her look. Her sartorial choices have caught the attention of some of the leading fashion brands worldwide.

Cardi B makes her own hair masks

The rapper recently revealed she makes her own hair masks with natural ingredients, according to Refinery29. “I just finished putting argan oil, and I’m gonna put mayonnaise, castor oil, and olive oil. I know it’s a lot of oil, but my baby’s hair needs to be really hydrated like mine,” she was quoted as saying.

