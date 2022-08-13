‘Mustache mustaching’: Cardi B embraces her facial hair in latest post; check it out

August 13, 2022 9:10:56 am
Something as personal as a woman’s body hair has always been a matter of discussion in society. Despite being completely natural, it continues to be taboo, and many women feel compelled to get it shaved or waxed, every few days. However, with time, women have begun to accept their body hair and own it instead.
As such, Cardi B, the rapper who is quite vocal about her stance on grave matters like feminism and racism, does not shy away from flaunting her moustache, too.
She took to Twitter to share a post where she can be seen laying down in her bed without any makeup. What caught our attention was that she showed off her moustache in the picture. Prior to this, she had posted an Instagram video wherein she talked about accepting her body hair as it is and ditching the conventional beauty norms.
“Forehead foreheading, mustache mustaching,” the Grammy winner captioned the photo.
Forehead foreheading ,Mustache mustaching pic.twitter.com/010IGXIp83
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 11, 2022
However, this is not the first time the singer has talked openly about her body matters. Earlier, the 29-year-old had shared a post on Instagram about the struggles she faced during her pregnancy.
Wanting to be real with her followers, she said her “skin is still loose” and she has a “little pouchy-pouch”, pointing to her lower stomach. She said her face is “still so fat”, as is her neck.
Talking about the expectations that mothers face of returning to their pre-pregnancy bodies right after the birth, she said, “But f*** it, take your f***ing time; it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth.”
The rapper had announced the birth of her son with a photo of her cradling her baby.

'Mustache mustaching': Cardi B embraces her facial hair in latest post
