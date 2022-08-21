Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Cardi B never fails to make headlines with whatever new she does. As usual, the rapper once again stirred an internet storm with her latest video, wherein she got a face tattoo made.

In a recent Instagram post by tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos, the rapper can be seen getting a face tattoo near her jawline with red ink. The tattoo, however, was not visible as the artiste had her face covered in the video.

Cardi’s fans could hardly keep calm after this. While some liked her move, others were not very happy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robinson De Los Santos (@robinson_tattoo69)

Commenting on the post, one user said, “Why, don’t mess up your face with tats your body ok but not the face.” Another wrote, “She is crazy, too many stars; go too far.”

Many others defended Cardi B and said, “Her body her choice y’all buggin and what she doesn’t even affect your daily life (sic)”.

Another fan — who was extremely excited by this artwork — commented, “NIIIICE omg I’m so excited to see it (sic).”

The tattoo artist posted a close-up picture with Cardi, but the tattoo was hidden behind her locks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robinson De Los Santos (@robinson_tattoo69)

Earlier when the rapper had welcomed her second child, she had tweeted that she may announce the baby’s name with a face tattoo. “Random but ….I’m 1% close to tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” she wrote in the tweet.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

This is not Cardi’s first tattoo. Earlier this year, the rapper went to a tattoo parlor with husband Offset for an episode of ‘Cardi Tries’ and tried inking her husband. She carved their wedding date on Offset’s hand, and he inked the same design on her.

