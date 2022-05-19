scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Cardi B shows how she changes diapers with long nails; netizens are amused

The 29-year-old rapper worked her diaper-changing skills on a stuffed teddy bear

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2022 5:00:02 pm
Cardi B, Cardi B children, Cardi B motherhood, Cardi B changing diapers, Cardi B daughter, Cardi B son, Cardi B long nails, Cardi B nails, Cardi B manicure, Cardi B news, indian express newsCardi B wrapped and unwrapped diapers and plucked wet wipes while sporting really long nails. (Photo: Instagram/@iamcardib)

To say that Cardi B‘s nails are simply long, would be a huge disservice to her manicurist and nail artist who probably work hours to give them a personality of their own. Sure, her nails are long, but they also have a style, which is unique to the rapper.

If you follow Cardi B on social media, you would know that her nails keep changing colour, size and shape every few days, and they also match her outfit and mood. But do they stop her from carrying on with her daily chores? Absolutely not!

ALSO READ |Know all about Machine Gun Kelly’s $30,000 manicure at Billboard Music Awards 2022

The mother-of-two recently demonstrated in a video how she flawlessly changes her son’s diapers, without any kind of struggle. It was hilarious with her three-year-old daughter Kulture making an appearance and asking too many adorable questions. Take a look.

The 29-year-old worked her diaper-changing skills on a stuffed teddy bear. She showed how to take the diaper off if there is too much poop inside of it, and then how to clean the butt cheeks. The rapper also emphasised on cleaning them thoroughly before turning the baby to one side.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Mind you, she wrapped and unwrapped diapers and plucked wet wipes all while sporting really long nails with a hot red nail polish on them, which gave them a glossy look.

ALSO READ |This is what the internet thinks about Kendall Jenner’s botched attempt at cutting a cucumber

While her daughter asked why she was cleaning the bear, Cardi B laughed and replied, “It is a long story”. She, however, did share that the part she hates the most is clipping the onesie back again.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“This is the part I hate the most — clipping it. I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 10.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Cardi B shares her morning routine with two kids: ‘Need both my hands’

It is evident that Cardi has been changing a lot of diapers for her son Wave Set Cephus, whom she welcomed with rapper Offset on September 4, 2021.

This is how netizens reacted to the video:

