Cardi B shows how she changes diapers with long nails; netizens are amused

To say that Cardi B‘s nails are simply long, would be a huge disservice to her manicurist and nail artist who probably work hours to give them a personality of their own. Sure, her nails are long, but they also have a style, which is unique to the rapper.

If you follow Cardi B on social media, you would know that her nails keep changing colour, size and shape every few days, and they also match her outfit and mood. But do they stop her from carrying on with her daily chores? Absolutely not!

The mother-of-two recently demonstrated in a video how she flawlessly changes her son’s diapers, without any kind of struggle. It was hilarious with her three-year-old daughter Kulture making an appearance and asking too many adorable questions. Take a look.

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

The 29-year-old worked her diaper-changing skills on a stuffed teddy bear. She showed how to take the diaper off if there is too much poop inside of it, and then how to clean the butt cheeks. The rapper also emphasised on cleaning them thoroughly before turning the baby to one side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Mind you, she wrapped and unwrapped diapers and plucked wet wipes all while sporting really long nails with a hot red nail polish on them, which gave them a glossy look.

ALSO READ | This is what the internet thinks about Kendall Jenner’s botched attempt at cutting a cucumber

While her daughter asked why she was cleaning the bear, Cardi B laughed and replied, “It is a long story”. She, however, did share that the part she hates the most is clipping the onesie back again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

“This is the part I hate the most — clipping it. I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 10.”

It is evident that Cardi has been changing a lot of diapers for her son Wave Set Cephus, whom she welcomed with rapper Offset on September 4, 2021.

This is how netizens reacted to the video:

queen of rap for a reason — anthony 👼🏻 (@kaliadoresyou) May 17, 2022

Not the teddy bear😭😭 — Chloeee🥰🦚 (@chloeee_n1) May 17, 2022

“It’s a long story” 😭😭😭 — dani (@kordeilogy) May 17, 2022

She was not playing with you 😭 pic.twitter.com/6ekZncsLcv — CARDILOVELY 🐝 (@pardywitbacard1) May 17, 2022

The tutorial I never knew I needed.❤️ I don’t have kids or currently care for any BUT if I did, I’ll refer back to this clip! Thank you Cardi B. 🙏🏾😂 #howtochangeadiaper #CardiB https://t.co/0lljoiVsd3 — Singleton (@singletonnewman) May 18, 2022

It’s easier when they are soft and small😂😂 https://t.co/TDXb9qovXX — sapiens film (@burai12345) May 18, 2022

This is the type of mom content I’m here for 😩👏🏾👏🏾🤣🤣 — Rashida J (@TheStyleApple) May 17, 2022

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!