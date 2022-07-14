‘I was done with being in the closet’: Cara Delevingne on coming out as pansexual

Model-actor Cara Delevinge, who came out as a pansexual person in 2020, recently opened up about “being ashamed” for who she loved and who she was, earlier.

“I was done with being in the closet. So for me it was more just being like, love is love, and we should be able to love who we want,” she told British Vogue, opening up about her coming out story.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared that being a part of the LGBTQ+ community is “one of the most important, incredible things in the world”. “Family is important. But that community is more than family. You are so alike in so many different ways. No matter where you’re from, no matter who you are, no matter what age you are,” she said.

However, she wishes for one thing to make the world a safer place for the community – allies! “We need people to stand up and make a change because it needs to happen now,” Delevinge said, highlighting the government policies and choices that harm the LGBTQ+ people.

Further, she also revealed the one message she would like to give to her younger self. “If I could give my younger self a message, it would be to love yourself. It sounds so cliché, but I would also say accept yourself, be yourself,” the 29-year-old said.

Asking all to accept oneself, she added, “No matter what that means, good or bad. Just to take yourself as you are. And to lift your head up high. That doesn’t mean to not speak up, not say the truth. But that means to be proud. Be proud of who you are, no matter what that means.”

