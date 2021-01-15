US Capitol attack: Captain America creator’s son hits out at rioters for using superhero costume

"Where Captain America is courageous, Trump is a coward. Captain America and Trump couldn’t be more different," he was quoted as saying. (Source: Reuters)

On January 6, a violent attack took place at the United States Capitol. Resultantly, a number of senior White House staffers, including US Deputy National Security Advisor, first lady’s chief of staff, among others, resigned, and Donald Trump was impeached for a historic second time. Expectedly, the incident has left many unhappy, and the latest is Neal Kirby, Captain America creator Jack Kirby’s son.

He has censured rioters who wore symbols and costumes of the Marvel superhero, Captain America. A report in The Guardian quotes his statement issued to CNN: “Captain America has stood as a symbol and protector of our democracy and the rule of law for the past 79 years. He was created by two Jewish guys from New York who hated Nazis and hated bullies. Captain America stood up for the underdog and, as the story was written, even before he gained his strength and process from Army scientists, always stood for what was righteous, and never backed down.”

“I thought I noticed someone in a Trump/Captain America T-shirt! I was appalled and mortified. I believe I even caught a quick glance of someone with a Captain America shield. A quick Google search turned up Trump as Captain America on T-shirts, posters, even a flag! These images are disgusting and disgraceful. Captain America is the absolute antithesis of Donald Trump. Where Captain America is selfless, Trump is self-serving. Where Captain America fights for our country and democracy, Trump fights for personal power and autocracy. Where Captain America stands with the common man, Trump stands with the powerful and privileged. Where Captain America is courageous, Trump is a coward. Captain America and Trump couldn’t be more different,” he further said.