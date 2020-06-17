Pesky blackheads? Try this DIY removal mask

A blackhead is a blocked hair follicle filled with dirt and oil buildup. (Photo: Getty) A blackhead is a blocked hair follicle filled with dirt and oil buildup. (Photo: Getty)

With people still not comfortable visiting salons, most of us are relying on kitchen ingredients to take care of our skin and hair. Whether it is colouring hair naturally or making rosewater toner at home, we have shared some simple ways that will ensure you can pamper yourself without stepping out. In a similar vein, what do you do when you spot a pesky blackhead at the tip of your nose right before that unscheduled Zoom call with your colleagues? Fret not, we have a simple solution for that too.

But before we get to that, allow us to tell you what exactly a blackhead is. A type of acne, the blackhead is a hair follicle that clogs the pores of the skin after it comes in contact with air over a period of time. So with that out of the way, check out the simple solution below:

*Take a bowl and squeeze some lemon juice in it. To this, add one egg white and mix well.

*Meanwhile, wet your face towel with lukewarm water and keep it on your nose. This will open up the pores.

*Now, dip a cotton ball into the mixture and apply it on your nose. Immediately place a small tissue paper. Repeat this step about 5 times.

*Let it dry for 15 minutes. You will notice that the tissue papers have turned hard and crusty.

*Now tear a little on one side and pull the strip. Wash your face with cold water and moisturise.

Would you like to try this hack today?

