Canine care: Four simple ways to treat your pets’ wounds at home

Accidents, bacterial infections, or altercations with other animals are some of the common causes of dog wounds, says Mohit Bansal, founder of Dear Pet, K2 Group. “Wounds of any kind, whether small or deep, can cause big trouble for your dog, if not addressed immediately. Besides, untreated wounds are susceptible to bacterial infections that can result in an abscess,” he told indianexpress.com.

Therefore it is essential to learn a few steps to treat superficial dog wounds at home, he suggested.

Control bleeding

The first and foremost step is to control external bleeding from any source for preventing loss of blood, which may lead to increased heart rate and low blood pressure. Losing a vast amount of blood over a prolonged period may result in organ failure and even death. The best way to control blood is to wrap the wound in a small towel and apply constant pressure so that the bleeding stops within 5-10 minutes.

Clean wounds

Run cold water on the wound or use a saline solution to get rid of dirt, grime, or debris that may cause complications. Clip the hair around the wounded area and spread the water-based lubricant/electric clippers/scissors/disposable razor to remove shaved hair from the wound. Use lukewarm water to clean the injured area and pat it with a dry and clean cloth or paper towel.

Wound closure

Gently apply a medicated antiseptic ointment/betadine solution/chlorhexidine using a cotton ball to disinfect the wound and prevent further contamination. Then, cover the wound with the help of bandages, sterile gauze, or bandages. Use a tape or clip to hold the bandage in place. You can use an e-collar (cone of shame) to prevent your dog from licking or biting at a bandage, which could lead to the spread of bacteria.

Apply wound spray

For an extra layer of protection, use wound spray to keep fleas, flies, and bugs enter the wounded area. The spray kills the harmful bacteria, virus, protozoa, ringworms, or other pathogens responsible for causing skin infections and accelerates the wound healing process. Besides, some wound sprays also reduce pain and swelling to some extent.

“Make sure to prevent the site of infection from heat and constantly monitor the wounded site to check for swelling, redness, discharge, etc. If your dog’s wound does not heal within a few days, then there might be an internal issue for which veterinarian assistance might be needed, he suggested.