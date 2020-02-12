This Valentine’s Day, relax with these five products

Your Valentine’s day can be relaxing with all these products. Take cues! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Your Valentine’s day can be relaxing with all these products. Take cues! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Heart-shaped candies, cheesy messages and loads of PDA — these are what come to mind when we think of Valentine’s Day. And while we may be divided over the idea of a day dedicated to love, there’s nothing like pampering yourself, because let’s be honest, there’s nothing greater than self-love.

Regardless of what your relationship status is, without further ado, we mention the top five products that will help you rejuvenate and relax because love, as we know, is all about that.

Candles

Treat yourself to a scented candle this Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Treat yourself to a scented candle this Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

They have a calming effect, and there’s nothing better than scented candles. Get yourself one in the basic vanilla or citrus fragrance and let the magic unfold. Scented candles are also known to keep anxiety at bay. They relieves stress, and also help you sleep better at night.

Perfumes

Smell is more than just a fragrance, it can bring back memories. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Smell is more than just a fragrance, it can bring back memories. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Smell isn’t just a fragrance; it is a memory and this V-Day make it worthwhile by selecting the right one for yourself. If you are wondering how to go about it, you can click here to know more. Go for citrus-based perfumes to feel energised, a peppermint one if you are in the mood to boost your concentration, as it is believed to improve cognitive stamina.

Chocolates

Who said chocolates aren’t good for your health? (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Who said chocolates aren’t good for your health? (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Remember how during childhood we were told chocolate is nothing but junk meant to rot your teeth? But adulting proved it wrong. Science says chocolate, especially the dark variant, is known to reduce stress. This is because cocoa is enriched with antioxidants called flavonoids, which possess numerous health benefits. Not only that, food items that are highly palatable (i.e. really tasty) stimulate your senses, in turn releasing chemicals such as endorphins that help you relax and feel good about yourself.

Mud masks

If you’ve been eyeing a beauty product all this while, go ahead and treat yourself this Valentine’s day. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) If you’ve been eyeing a beauty product all this while, go ahead and treat yourself this Valentine’s day. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Luxury means mud masks. Period. They are irreplaceable when it comes to absorbing all the dirt and gunk. While you might feel that they are too drying for your skin, they actually aren’t. There are variants which leave your skin well-moisturised. Regular usage leads to firm skin and prevention of blemishes. They contain high amounts of sodium, calcium and magnesium, which help exfoliate dead skin cells as you wash your mask with cold water.

Jade roller

Jade rollers could be your new best friend! (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Jade rollers could be your new best friend! (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Jade rollers have been around for a decade now and are famously known to help in lymphatic drainage, moving toxins out of your body. And using a jade roller after applying a rich moisturiser, serums and/or face oils on a cleansed skin helps facial products penetrate deeper. Isn’t it the perfect Valentine’s Day gift to yourself?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd