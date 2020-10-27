Canadian photographer creates spooky wedding photoshoot ahead of Halloween; check it out

You can find all the Halloween inspiration you seek in these pictures. (Source: Instagram/@danielle.gwilliam.cinema)

It is said that true love never dies. And as if to bring this adage to life, Canadian photographer Danielle Gwilliam has worked on and presented a ‘haunted’ wedding photo shoot ahead of Halloween.

Check out these pictures:

According to Popsugar, Gwilliam’s friend had always wanted to have a Halloween-themed wedding, but since she never did have one, Gwilliam decided to turn her dream into a chilling, Zombie-themed reality.

The outlet further reports that photo shoot happened in Maple Ridge in British Columbia — and it was the stuff of nightmares, as is evident from the pictures. Artsy makeup and eerie lighting added a spooky twist, as if to suggest that these lovers have indeed promised to stay together even in the after-life.

In fact, you can find all the Halloween inspiration you seek in these pictures. Tattered and blood-stained gowns, skulls, pumpkins, candles, and a mysterious darkness seem to have set the mood. In fact, the artist has even tastefully covered the furniture with black fabric.

What do you have to say to this?

