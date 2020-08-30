Can turmeric enhance your beauty? Yes, and here are some interesting hacks

Did you know about these beauty hacks involving turmeric? (Source: Pixabay)

Everyone knows turmeric is a highly-effective home ingredient that can take care of many health issues. Not only does it add colour to the food you cook, but it can also take care of your beauty problems. For instance, did you know you can use it to make your teeth whiter, despite it being powerfully yellow? Or that there are many DIY scrubs and pastes you can make at home which have turmeric as the primary ingredient? While it suits almost all skin types, turmeric powder is known to work highly efficiently on sensitive skin.

Here are some other interesting beauty hacks you ought to know about, involving the humble turmeric. Read on to find out.

* Most people who use foundation during their everyday makeup routine, or even otherwise, complain that they do not always find the shade that is closest to their natural skin colour. As a result, they have to settle for one that is lighter. This problem can easily be fixed by using turmeric. Just take some foundation and add some turmeric powder to it. Mix them well and apply it on the back of the hand to check the shade. Now blend it on the face; it will give you a natural golden glow. You can also use this hack to fix your BB cream, if you think it is necessary.

* As mentioned earlier, turmeric powder works best on acne-prone and sensitive skin. You can use it to remove the scars from the face and also to soothe the acne. There is no need for you to make an elaborate face pack though. Simply take half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix it with half a teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Apply this coat on the breakouts for instant relief. Doing this regularly can give you a smoother skin.

* And finally, with the monsoons almost over and winters around the corner, the lips are likely to get dry. You can take care of your chapped lips by simply using turmeric. The powder can be used to make a quick lip scrub. Simply mix a pinch of it with petroleum jelly, and exfoliate your lips to remove the dry skin. Wipe it off with a tissue and then apply a moisturizer. Do it every day.

Which hack did you like the best?

