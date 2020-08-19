Can turmeric be used to whiten teeth? Find out

The baking soda is the one that really does the bulk of work to whiten the teeth, but when paired with coconut oil and turmeric, it does wonders for your dental health. (Source: Pixabay)

Everybody knows turmeric leaves behind a yellowish tinge whenever it spills on clothes, or is used in cooking, to add the colour to food. But don’t be shocked if we tell you that because of its properties, it can also be used to whiten teeth.

Pearly whites are desired by everybody, especially on special occasions when you know you are going to smile a lot. And now, you can make a special paste at home which can add some life to your smile and make your teeth look less pale and dull.

Just mix a little bit of turmeric, some baking soda, and some coconut oil in a small bowl. Make sure the paste is consistent. Then dip your toothbrush in this golden paste and get started. Do not be surprised if your teeth begin to assume a mustard-like colour. While you may think it is the antithesis of what you are trying to achieve, continued brushing will begin the reveal results.

Continue to brush for two minutes straight and reach every corner of your mouth and teeth. Rinse your mouth thoroughly, and do not worry about the turmeric stain on the bristles of the toothbrush. Your teeth will appear whiter than usual, and also healthier with regular use. You need not do this every day, but you can always give it a try before special occasions.

Turmeric has many health-boosting properties, and dental and oral hygiene is one of them. According to a review published in Molecular Nutrition and Food Research, turmeric water rinses and turmeric pastes can keep oral infections at bay and provide relief to sore and irritated gums, too.

The baking soda is the one that really does the bulk of work to whiten the teeth, but when paired with coconut oil and turmeric, of course, it does wonders for the health of your teeth.

Will you be trying it out this week?

