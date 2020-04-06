Can clothes affect work output and productivity? Find out

When you dress up a certain way, however, you signal your brain to get more professional. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) When you dress up a certain way, however, you signal your brain to get more professional. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

While most of us are working from home, we are reading extensively on how we can stay productive in these times. A great chunk of work productivity depends on how we are dressed every day when we sit down for work. It is but obvious that the vast majority would be preferring pajamas over pants. And while comfort is key, you need to understand that what you wear every day can affect your output and general mood.

So, if you are wondering what is the point of making an effort when all you have to do is get up and find a place at the dining table — or sometimes on the bed — here is what you need to know.

The challenge

Working from home is a challenge, because no matter how many days have passed, the brain will always find it difficult to stay focused when you are in the comfort of your house. There could be many different distractions, pressing household chores that may need your immediate attention. And while you must not entirely ignore them, know that they may, somewhere, affect your daily output.

When you dress up a certain way, however, you signal your brain to get more professional. You are now aware that your work hours have begun. Think of it as little cues that you give to your brain on when to start and when and how to finish.

You have to understand that even though you are at home, you are working and getting paid for it. So, it would be ideal to get more disciplined and more professional in your approach. Dressing up can potentially change your approach, and also subtly tell your family members, flatmates and/or friends that you are ready for the day.

Also, when you are home, you are disconnected from the rest of the work team. So while you may use your phone and computer to stay connected, you can also trick your brain into believing you are at work by dressing up.

Without being too elaborate, here’s what you can wear every day:

* A pair of pants, not pajamas, that can give the illusion that you are getting ready to commute to work.

* A different footwear, not your usual home slippers.

* A crisp shirt (for men), or a well-ironed kurta (for women), especially when there is a work meeting.

* Some accessories — bracelets, earrings, anything that can put you in a better mood.

* A tee shirt that is not too formal, but not too casual either. Basically anything except for the one that you have woken up in.

If you are a fan of makeup, wear something light, just so you can feel good and optimistic about the day. This will automatically make you feel more productive.

