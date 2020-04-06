Can being around plants boost body positivity? Here’s what science says

Previously it has been proven that staying around plants and doing gardening can improve psychological well-being. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Previously it has been proven that staying around plants and doing gardening can improve psychological well-being. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

At a time when many people around the world are particularly conscious about looking a certain way, body positive image is considered to be a healthier alternative. It promotes the idea that you are who you are, and you can love and embrace yourself without drastically altering anything.

Now, researchers have found that finding the time to be around plants, and engaging in gardening particularly, can promote a positive body image. Besides, who does not enjoy being around plants and doing things that can bring them closer to nature, right?

According to the study published in the journal Ecopsychology, of the 84 gardeners from 12 urban allotment sites (a plot of land which is used for individual, non-commercial gardening or for growing food plants) in London, most participants had an improvement in positive body image after they left the allotment. This, of course, was linked to how much time they spent gardening.

Study author Viren Swami, from the Anglia Ruskin University in UK was quoted as saying that positive body image is beneficial because it “helps to foster psychological and physical resilience, which contributes to overall well-being.”

In the study, it was found that those who engaged in gardening had a higher level of body appreciation and pride, as opposed to a group of 81 non-gardeners from the same area.

While previously it has been proven that staying around plants and doing gardening can improve psychological well-being and in turn, physical health, now we know that it can make a person feel better about themselves, too.

The study also throws light on how instead of going the extra mile, or doing something elaborate, just spending time with nature can push one towards an improved sense of self esteem and body positivity.

It should be noted that urban landscapes have taken over greener pastures. But, you can still do something about it. By growing a green thumb and doing something in your little garden in the house, you can go a long way towards promoting a more holistic view of body positive image.

